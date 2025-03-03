Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

