Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

