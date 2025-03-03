Detalus Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

