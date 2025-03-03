Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

