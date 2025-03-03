Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,725,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

GLDM opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $58.47.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

