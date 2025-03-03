Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.97 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.