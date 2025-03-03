Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.