Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 321281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,097,000 after buying an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,016,000. Amundi increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

