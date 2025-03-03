Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

DG opened at $74.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,832,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $140,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

