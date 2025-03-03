Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Ally Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ DGLY traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $696,960.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

