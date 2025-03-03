DJE Kapital AG Buys New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $155.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.