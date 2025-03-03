DJE Kapital AG Buys Shares of 2,229,773 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,229,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,078,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,174,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,389,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $319,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,809.20. This represents a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

