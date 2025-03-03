DJE Kapital AG Invests $12.41 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

