DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.