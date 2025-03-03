DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

