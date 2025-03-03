DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

