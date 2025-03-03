Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $198.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

