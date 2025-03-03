Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

