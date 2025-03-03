Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $30.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Dowa has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Dowa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.