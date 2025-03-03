Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $30.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Dowa has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

