Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $82.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

