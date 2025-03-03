Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 767,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,571,000 after acquiring an additional 591,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $96.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

