Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $198,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

