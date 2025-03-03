Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BTI opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

