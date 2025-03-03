Durante & Waters LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.