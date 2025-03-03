E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 2,611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,986.3 days.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of E.On stock remained flat at $11.81 during trading hours on Monday. 3,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. E.On has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.34.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

