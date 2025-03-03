Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 390,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $293.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

