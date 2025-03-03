Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $920.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $814.88 and its 200-day moving average is $848.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.