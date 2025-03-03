Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40, Zacks reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 8.4 %

EBS traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $6.85. 1,524,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,717. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

