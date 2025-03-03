Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.21 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 41815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 71.32%.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.