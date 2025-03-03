Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.21 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 41815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 71.32%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

