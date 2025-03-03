Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 1,105,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,754,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

