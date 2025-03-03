Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,627,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,377,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 297,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
