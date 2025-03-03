Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.46. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 721,441 shares trading hands.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $522.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.