Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 652,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,298,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.