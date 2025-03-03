Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 24066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50. Also, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00. 51.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

