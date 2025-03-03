Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

