Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

