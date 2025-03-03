Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

