Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $28,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 299.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

FSS opened at $81.03 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

