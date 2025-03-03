Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 106.2% in February

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the January 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

