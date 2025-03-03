Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,048.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $982.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

