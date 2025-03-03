Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $53.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

