Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 22456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

