Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 10,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 9,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,942 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,539. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $172.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

