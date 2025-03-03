Financial Council LLC Has $986,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Council LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 238,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

