Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $4.13 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

