Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $875,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $43.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

