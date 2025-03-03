Financial Services Advisory Inc Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.