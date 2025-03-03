Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 11,993 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,003,000. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

