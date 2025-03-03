First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of FACO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
About First Acceptance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Acceptance
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.