First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of FACO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

