First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.
FA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
First Advantage Stock Performance
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
